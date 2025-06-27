Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $24.11 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182,287 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lam Research by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 960.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 857.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.97.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9%

Lam Research stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

