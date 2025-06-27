Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

