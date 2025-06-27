Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in GE Vernova by 72.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.13.

GEV stock opened at $506.74 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $522.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.18.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

