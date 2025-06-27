3,994 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in CocaCola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $69.51 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.