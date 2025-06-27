Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,143 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after buying an additional 1,819,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,342,000 after buying an additional 1,433,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,970,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

