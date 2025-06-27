Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 93,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.