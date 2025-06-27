Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Zacks reports. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Hennes & Mauritz Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hennes & Mauritz has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

