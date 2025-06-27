Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.90 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

