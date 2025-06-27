Financial Analysis: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of IMAX shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of IMAX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IMAX has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX 6.98% 7.79% 3.42% SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -10,392.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMAX and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IMAX and SMC Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $352.21 million 4.21 $26.06 million $0.47 58.73 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$8.43 million ($0.01) -0.07

IMAX has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IMAX and SMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 0 1 8 2 3.09 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

IMAX currently has a consensus price target of $31.70, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given IMAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMAX is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Summary

IMAX beats SMC Entertainment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services and quality monitoring to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; sale or lease of IMAX theater systems; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of company’s proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film cameras. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional locations in 90 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

