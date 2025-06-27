Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $25.00. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 2,411 shares trading hands.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

