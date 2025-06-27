Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.02, but opened at $53.28. Nebius Group shares last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 4,241,835 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 3.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

