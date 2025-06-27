Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5%

ACN stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.