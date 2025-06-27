CNB Bank Has $768,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 766,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $273.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average is $251.05.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

