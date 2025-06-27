SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lifted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $433.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

