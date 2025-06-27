Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $225,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

