Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $795.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $781.50 and a 200 day moving average of $800.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $754.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

