Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $45.56. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 180,790 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $311,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,363,618. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,301. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

