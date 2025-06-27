Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.94. Societe Generale Group shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 73,590 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Societe Generale Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Societe Generale Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Societe Generale Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Societe Generale Group

Societe Generale Group Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 18.10%. Analysts expect that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Societe Generale Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.