Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Meren Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.25. Meren Energy shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 3,420 shares trading hands.

Meren Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $851.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meren Energy Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Meren Energy

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

