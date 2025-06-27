Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.83, but opened at $99.05. Nestle shares last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 19,352 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Nestle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nestle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Nestle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
