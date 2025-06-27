Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 15,060 shares.The stock last traded at $69.66 and had previously closed at $70.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $363.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

