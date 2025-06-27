Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,241,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 5,317,725 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 192.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

