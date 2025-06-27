Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 46,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 48,815 shares.The stock last traded at $24.69 and had previously closed at $24.27.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kovitz Core Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Kovitz Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

