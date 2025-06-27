Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Up 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Hypermarcas Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Hypermarcas Announces Dividend

Hypermarcas Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Hypermarcas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

