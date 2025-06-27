Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.80 and last traded at $91.06. 361,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,380,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.0%
The company has a market capitalization of $858.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6067 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
