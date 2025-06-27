Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 327,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,058,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 850.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

