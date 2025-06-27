Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $236.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

