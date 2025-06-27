Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.