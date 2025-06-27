Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 184,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 118,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
