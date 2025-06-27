NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 377.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $218.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

