iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

