Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

