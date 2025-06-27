Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $180.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

