Boyd Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

