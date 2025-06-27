Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 2,055 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.33 and its 200 day moving average is $210.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

