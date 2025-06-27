Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – June 26th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and BP are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equity shares in companies that produce, store, distribute or utilize hydrogen as an energy carrier—encompassing electrolyzer and fuel-cell manufacturers, pipeline and storage infrastructure operators, and firms developing green hydrogen from renewable power. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging low-carbon energy market, though the sector often carries high volatility and policy-driven risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.03. 7,124,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,694,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.24. 789,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $458.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. 10,985,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,200,672. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

