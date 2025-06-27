Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.23% of Danaher worth $328,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,750,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,056,996,000 after buying an additional 315,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,740,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after acquiring an additional 992,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Danaher by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DHR opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.61 and its 200-day moving average is $208.77. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

