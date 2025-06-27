iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Decreased by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

