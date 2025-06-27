Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,472 shares during the quarter. Rocket Companies makes up about 1.1% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RKT. MFG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 84.2% during the first quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 93,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Rocket Companies stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

