Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.87 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manx Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.60%.
Manx Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MFX opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.71. The company has a market capitalization of £29.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.62. Manx Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.30.
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
