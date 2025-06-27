Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.87 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manx Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Shares of LON MFX opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.71. The company has a market capitalization of £29.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.62. Manx Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.30.

Manx Financial Group PLC (MFG) is an AIM-listed company (LSE: MFX.L) which has subsidiaries offering a suite of financial services to retail and commercial customers, both in the Isle of Man and the UK. MFG’s strategy is to combine organic growth with strategic acquisition to further augment the range of services it offers and to gain greater market share in its preferred markets.

