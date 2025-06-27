Quilter Plc Sells 125 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $508.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.