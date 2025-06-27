Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (MRE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 7th

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 29th.

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund Stock Performance

