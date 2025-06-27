Bob Holt Purchases 178,214 Shares of EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt acquired 178,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £7,128.56 ($9,782.57).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EARNZ alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, Bob Holt purchased 40,556 shares of EARNZ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,027.80 ($2,782.76).

EARNZ Stock Up 28.1%

EARN opened at GBX 5.13 ($0.07) on Friday. EARNZ plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.40 ($0.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

About EARNZ

EARNZ ( LON:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. EARNZ had a negative net margin of 466.55% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%.

(Get Free Report)

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.