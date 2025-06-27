Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) vs. Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Financial Contrast

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jeronimo Martins SGPS and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeronimo Martins SGPS 1.87% 20.07% 4.29% Weis Markets 2.24% 7.49% 5.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeronimo Martins SGPS 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Jeronimo Martins SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Jeronimo Martins SGPS pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weis Markets pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jeronimo Martins SGPS and Weis Markets”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeronimo Martins SGPS $36.22 billion 0.43 $648.18 million $2.15 22.91 Weis Markets $4.77 billion 0.41 $109.94 million $3.99 18.04

Jeronimo Martins SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Weis Markets. Weis Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jeronimo Martins SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jeronimo Martins SGPS beats Weis Markets on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS



Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal, and under the Bodega del Canasto name in Colombia. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; para-pharmacies and petrol stations under Bem-Estar brand; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates coffee shops and kiosks under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; rental of air transport equipment; and provision of business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

About Weis Markets



Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

