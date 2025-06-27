John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a 0.7% increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.88. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $442.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 5.02%. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Featured Stories

