APi Group (NYSE:APG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APG

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. APi Group has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41 and a beta of 1.58.

APi Group’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 30th.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,748,997.44. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.