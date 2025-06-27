Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $13.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

