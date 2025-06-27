United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of UBFO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.17%.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Nike Stock: The Mother of All Comebacks Might Have Just Began
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- UPS Is Outpacing the Market: A Green Light for Investors?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Tesla: The Next Month Could Make or Break the Year
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.