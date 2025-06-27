United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1,292.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 64.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 167.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

