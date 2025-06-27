Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PTA opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

