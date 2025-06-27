Falcon Wealth Planning Has $548,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

